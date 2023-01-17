Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Wants to Adapt One of DC's Weirdest Heroes

With performances in Eternals and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kumail Nanjiani has become a household name in the genre space. The actor and Oscar-nominated screenwriter has contributed to a wide array of epic projects — and as it turns out, he would like one fan-favorite DC character to be among that list. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, Nanjiani revealed that he would like to tackle an adaptation of DC's Irwin Schwab / Ambush Bug. It remains to be seen whether or not that could happen, especially now that Nanjiani's friend James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios.

"I'd love to tackle something — do you know DC Comics? [Do] you know who Ambush Bug is?" Nanjiani asked. "Nope, okay. Well I want to do an Ambush Bug movie... He's like this news reporter guy. He's weird."

"It's because there's no pressure on it, you know?" Nanjiani continued. "If I do Superman, everybody's got a different idea of Superman and if it doesn't match up, they're upset. Ambush Bug, nobody cares about."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last November, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

