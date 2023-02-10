Evangeline Lilly Gives Jeremy Renner Update: "He Is Doing So Much Better"

Evangeline Lilly just gave fans another Jeremy Renner update. She told Good Morning America that he's doing "so much better" after that snowplow accident as they spoke about the MCU. The Wasp actress is promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But, because of her work with the Hawkeye star on The Hurt Locker, she's been asked about her friend a lot recently. Lilly offered about Renner's condition, "Yeah I did. He is doing so much better. He's recovering incredibly. He's really brave. I'm so happy to see he's improving." Series star Paul Rudd was also recently asked about their fellow Avenger and also gave some promising details. This is all great news as it sounds like he'll make a full recovery.

Total Access spoke to the actress about Renner's progress earlier this week and she talked about his success in physical therapy. From the sounds of things, he's progressing swiftly and Lilly didn't hesitate to call his survival and quick turnaround anything short of a miracle. Here's what she told that outlet.

"He was in a wheelchair," Lilly began. "And when we made that movie [2008's The Hurt Locker], he was so young and he was full of verve, and I remember just being so impressed by him. What's so ironic is at that point I was like the 'celebrity cameo' on some level because I was on Lost, and I was like, 'Who's this kid?'"

She continued, "He has recovered like a mo-fo. I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Jeremy Renner's Family Thanks Fans For Continued Love

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement said. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

