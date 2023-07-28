Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michelle Pfeiffer Celebrates Evangeline Lilly's Birthday with Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Marvel's upcoming Phase Five line-up is a big one, and it will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is hitting theatres in February. Fans are excited to see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. Today marks Lilly's 43rd birthday, and some of her Marvel co-stars have taken to social media to celebrate her special day. Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Lilly's mom Janet Van Dyne, shared a very cute behind-the-scenes photo of them together.

"Happy Birthday @evangelinelillyofficial ... my little wasp! 🎉🎂🐝 I cannot for the life of me remember what we have in our mouths here but it must have made sense at the time. 😂," Pfeiffer shared. You can check out the photo below:

During a chat with The Digital Fix, Lilly teased that the upcoming threequel is "the best one yet."

"We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we've made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we've made during the Covid lockdowns," Lilly explained. "That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can't see faces."

She added, "Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high. So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures ... But I actually think... what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet."

Director Peyton Reed previously spoke to ComicBook.com and teased more to come for the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank (Michael Douglas) and Janet (Pfeiffer).

"There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," he recalled. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.