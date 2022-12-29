Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out on A-Force Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a lot of exciting places in the next few years, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise boasting a lot of epic movies and Disney+ television shows. For years now, one project that fans have been particularly eager to see onscreen is A-Force, a female-focused ensemble of new and existing Marvel characters. Evangeline Lilly, who will next reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently asked about the possibility of an A-Force movie — and definitely seemed on board with the idea.

"Yes! I would like to be on it," Lilly told CinePop. "I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in [Avengers:] Endgame where it was just us women was the most special day I've ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I've ever had filming a Marvel movie."

Will there be an A-Force movie?

The next female-focused team-up in MCU will be in next year's The Marvels, which will follow an alliance between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The film's director, Nia DaCosta, recently revealed how the Endgame scene influenced her approach.

"I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed. I was like, 'Two hours of this, please.' So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that's what was most exciting," DaCosta explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I've been a huge Marvel fan for the longest time, loved the movies. And so, I always knew I wanted to be a part of the universe."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

