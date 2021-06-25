✖

Netflix will introduce a number of original projects right at the start of July to their popular streaming service, including a new anime film, a new documentary, two new series, and a new film based on a hit video game. That's a pretty loaded July debut for sure, but they will also be welcoming a variety of old favorites to the service as well, and if you happen to be a fan of the Austin Powers franchise you are in luck. That's because on July 1st all three Austin Powers movies will be available to stream, including Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Austin Powers in Goldmember. If you've been looking for an excuse to binge the franchise, you now have it.

It won't be the only fan-favorite film joining the service that day either, as films like Boogie Nights, Air Force One, Charlie's Angels, The Karate Kid, Kung Fu Panda, Love Actually, and more will also become available.

Here's everything hitting on July 1st, and you can check out everything coming to Netflix throughout the month right here.

July 1

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰

Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."

Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM 🇯🇵

After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.

Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪

Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

