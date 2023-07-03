Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie is swinging onto store shelves wherever books are sold on July 3rd — and Marvel is previewing the official behind-the-scenes tie-in book to Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Featuring 300 color photographs, the 224-page book showcases the art and artistry from the acclaimed animated movie, with commentary from co-writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, producers Christina Steinberg, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad, character designer Joe Moshier, and art director Dean Gordon. Below, take a peek inside Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, which is on sale now.



Publisher Abrams Books describes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie takes readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of Sony Pictures Animation's highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's Academy Award–winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.

When Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) follows Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) through a portal to another dimension, he meets the Spider-Society: an elite team of Spider-People that includes Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099; Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), a.k.a Spider-Woman; Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), a.k.a. Spider-Man India; and Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), a.k.a. Spider-Punk. Their mission is to prevent the collapse of the multiverse, which is endangered by the dimension-hopping supervillain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).



With stops at Earth-1610's Brooklyn, the New York of Earth-65 and Earth-42, Earth-50101's Mumbattan, and Earth-928's Nueva York that is literally crawling with Spider-People, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse highlights six animation styles and too many Spider-variants to count.



"The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," Lord told Empire Magazine. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie is on sale now.