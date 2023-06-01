Everything Coming to Tubi in June 2023

Originals Action DC DOWN – 6/20 – After an earthquake rocks DC, the Army Corp races against the clock to rescue the President trapped under the rubble while a sinister plot aims to capitalize on the disaster. INCARCERATED – 6/22 – After being incarcerated, a woman enacts an elaborate plan of revenge on the ruthless female drug lord responsible for her family's demise. MURDER CITY – 6/29 – MURDER CITY follows a disgraced former cop who finds himself working for a ruthless female kingpin to pay off his estranged father's debt and protect his family. prevnext

Originals Comedy MAGIC CARPET RIDES – 6/14 – A struggling influencer falls for an off the grid heartthrob and is torn between her following's growing interest in her budding romance and his desire to keep it offline. THE FREAK BROTHERS SEASON 2 – 6/25 – THE FREAK BROTHERS chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty's Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.

Originals Drama GRIDIRON GRIND – 6/23 – A high school athlete navigates physical and mental challenges after making the all-male football team but faces her greatest challenge when she begins to question her sexuality.

Originals Documentary/Unscripted MYSTERY UNSOLVED: THE ADNAN SYED STORY – 6/7 – After serving 22 years in prison for a murder he swears he didn't commit, Adnan Syed was finally released last year – but he now faces the prospect of going back to prison. VICE NEWS PRESENTS – SOLD OUT: TICKETMASTER AND THE RESALE RACKET – 6/11 – Enabled by the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly, shadowy ticket brokers buy up all the best seats and sell them at a huge profit – but the music community is fighting back. LOVE YOU TO DEATH: GABBY PETITO – 6/21 – When aspiring social media influencer Gabby Petito goes missing and her fiancé Brian Laundrie disappears, the hunt for the couple grips the nation. FIRE FRONT – 6/27 – Featuring first-hand footage of Australia's most devastating bushfire season, FIRE FRONT delivers insight into a disaster that captivated the world. TMZ PRESENTS – CHILD STAR SYNDROME: TRIUMPHS, TRAGEDIES, AND TROLLS – 6/28 – Entertainment giants created a new generation of child stars in the social media era, creating some of Hollywood's biggest names – and some of its most tragic tales.

Originals Horror SHE CAME FROM THE WOODS – 6/10 – A group of counselors unleashes a decades-old evil, long buried secrets, and bloody mayhem on the last night of summer camp in 1987. CAPTIVE – 6/15 – A mischievous group of stoners break into a house for a weekend party, but they soon realize all is not well after finding a mysterious stranger held captive in the basement. PLAY DEAD – 6/17 – When a young woman breaks into a morgue to retrieve evidence, she soon finds that the coroner uses the facility as a front for a twisted business.

Originals Thriller LYLA – 6/4 – A husband takes his family on a getaway but must fight for his sanity when mysterious strangers who seem to know him well continue to visit him. DEADLY SECRETS OF A CAM GIRL – 6/6 – A struggling student working to make ends meet as a cam girl finds herself in a mysterious and deadly web of lies when a special subscriber goes missing. THE STEPMOTHER 3 – 6/8 – Elizabeth Carter (Erica Mena, "The Stepmother;" "The Stepmother 2") will again stop at nothing to find her perfect family, but her dangerous past catches up to her when the families she's ruined seek to put an end to her terror. TRAP HOUSE – 6/9 – A detective falls victim to a trap house full of twisted gadgets designed to dismember and maim uninvited intruders as he seeks the meth lord responsible for his brother's death. CINNAMON – 6/23 – A music-driven thriller following a young couple who, after falling hopelessly in love and looking for escape, risk it all on one big robbery that goes terribly wrong. TWISTED HOUSE SITTER 2 – 6/30 – After breaking out of prison and assuming a new identity, a woman gets a job as a personal assistant to a CEO and will stop at nothing to adopt the CEO's luxurious lifestyle.

Originals Western BUTCH VS. SUNDANCE – 6/16 – After years of robbing and scheming, a feud between Butch and Sundance leads to mistrust and betrayal, jeopardizing the largest heist of the century.

Action "Air Force One" "Charlie's Angels" (2000) "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" "Cold Pursuit" "Contraband" "Crimson Tide" "Gone In 60 Seconds" "Hulk" (2003) "John Wick" "John Wick: Chapter 2" "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" "Jumper" "Knight And Day" "Max Payne" "Non-Stop" – 6/17 "R.I.P.D." "S.W.A.T." "The A-Team" "The Kingdom" (2007) "The Patriot" "The Rock" "The Three Musketeers" (1993) "The Transporter" "Transporter 2" "Transporter 3"

Art House "12 Years A Slave" "21 Grams" "A Star Is Born" – 6/8 "American Psycho" "Cape Fear" "Drive" "Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas" "Hail, Caesar!" "Inglourious Basterds" "Miami Vice" (2006) "Philadelphia" "Solaris" "The Visit"

Black Cinema "A Madea Christmas" "All About The Benjamins" "B.A.P.S." "Barbershop" "Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son" "Black Knight" "Boo! A Madea Halloween" "Breakin' All The Rules" "Deja Vu" "Glory" "House Party" "House Party 2" "House Party 3" "House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute" "House Party: Tonight's The Night" "I Can Do Bad All By Myself" "Idlewild" "If Beale Street Could Talk" (2018) "Just Mercy" "Lottery Ticket" "Malcolm X" "Menace II Society" "Notorious" "Roll Bounce" "Shots Fired" "Snakes On A Plane" "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2" "Undercover Brother" "Undercover Brother 2" "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins"

Comedy "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls" "Bomb Pizza" "Caddyshack" "Delivery Man" "Father Of The Bride" (1991) "Fever Pitch" (2005) "Friday" "Friday After Next" "Jack And Jill" "Little Fockers" "Me, Myself And Irene" "Meet The Fockers" "Meet The Parents" "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" "Mr. Deeds" "Multiplicity" "Next Friday" "Pineapple Express" "The Beverly Hillbillies" "The Change Up" "The Hitman's Bodyguard" "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" "The Steve Harvey Show" "Twins" "Your Highness"

Documentary "Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father" "Jamel Shabazz: Street Photographer" "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"

Drama "8 Mile" "A Time To Kill" "Antwone Fisher" "Argo" "Cast Away" "Concussion" (2015) "Higher Learning" (1995) "Ladder 49" "Notorious" (2009) "Pride" "Soul Food" "The Bodyguard" "The Guardian" "The Last Of The Mohicans" (1992) "The Little Richard Story" "The Patriot" (2000) "The Shawshank Redemption" "What Dreams May Come" "What's Love Got To Do With It"

Horror "Annabelle Comes Home" (The Conjuring Franchise) "Annabelle: Creation" (The Conjuring Franchise) "Bride Of Chucky" "Candyman" (1992) "Child's Play 2" "Child's Play 3" "Cult Of Chucky" "Curse Of Chucky" "Devil" "Doctor Sleep" "Fright Night" "Grindhouse: Death Proof" "Grindhouse: Planet Terror" "House Of Wax" (2005) "Interview With The Vampire" "Mama" "Seed Of Chucky" "Sinister 2" "The Curse Of La Llorona" (The Conjuring Franchise) "The Last Exorcism" "The Shining" "The Thing" (1982) "The Thing" (2011) "The Wolfman" "Van Helsing"

Kids & Family "Baby's Day Out" "Daddy Day Camp" "Dudley Do-Right" "Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home" "Glory Road" "Happy Feet 2" "He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special" "Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco" "Miracle" "Penguins Of Madagascar" "Spy Kids 4" "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze" "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" "The Dark Crystal" "The Flintstones" (1994) "The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas" "The Karate Kid" (1984) "The Little Rascals" "The Shaggy Dog" (2006) "The Wild" (2006) "The Wizard" "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"