Everything Everywhere All at Once Now Selling Official Pet Rocks

Fresh off of the film's eleven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, A24 has rolled out a hilarious piece of merch for their hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, combining the film's iconic googly-eyes on a rock with none other than iconic Pet Rock. Currently sold out on their official, the "Everything Everywhere Pet Rock™" runs $35 and includes "one googly eye rock with paper nest and a care and training pamphlet." As noted in the listing, "Rock size may vary." A24 has a variety of other Everything Everywhere All at Once including Hot Dog Finger Gloves and others.

Everything Everywhere All at Once became not only the frontrunner for the top prize at the Academy Awards but was the most nominated movie for the 95th Oscars. In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, the A24 feature is nominated for Best Director (Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song ("This is a Life"), Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

According to The New York Times, Daniels and stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan watched the nominations together on a video call, continuously celebrating as the film's title kept getting called out. "It was so loud, we could barely hear what anyone was saying," Quan told the outlet. "I was jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice, exactly the same way that I did when I got the phone call from my agent that the Daniels wanted me to play Waymond...It's so surreal. I am ecstatic."

Both Yeoh and Quan already won their respective awards at the Golden Globes earlier this month, setting the stage for them potentially taking home some of the biggest prizes this film award's season.