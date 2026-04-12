Evidence Mounts for Savage Hulk’s MCU Return in 2026: “Are We Back?”

As we get closer and closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, more evidence is mounting that we’re also getting closer to a whole new version of the Hulk, one that fans have been waiting years to see (especially those who weren’t too impressed by his run as Smart Hulk). The rumors started swirling all the way back in September 2025, and it seems like we might finally be getting confirmation that there’s more than a hint of truth to them.

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Last year, during a Q&A with Cosmic Circus, Alex Perez was asked, “Can you tease us with anything new about Savage Hulk/Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Doomsday?” Perez responded with, “Hulk is scarier than ever before. He might even kill someone.” It was a short answer, but it was all the fans needed to start running wild with theories about Savage Hulk. And now, a new poster has popped up online, fanning the flames even further and sending fans into a speculation tailspin.

It’s No Secret That Fans Want Savage Hulk Sooner Rather Than Later

New look at the Savage Hulk in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ pic.twitter.com/NAit64HbuJ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) April 10, 2026

“Is this real??? Are we back? I need Savage Hulk in my life,” said The Void Critic, who retweeted the poster. Following up with a fan who seemingly confirmed the appearance of Savage Hulk, they said, “Huge win. How they have handled Hulk has been one of my biggest gripes with the MCU.” And they’re not alone in that complaint; plenty of fans have taken issue with the MCU’s handling of the Hulk, and how they perceive that his character has been watered down over the years. In response to the poster, another fan said, “Bringing back Savage Hulk is the right decision for the MCU. Hopefully, this leads to new stories being told for the Hulk and a possible Hulk movie.”

And with the photo from this poster officially making its way onto merch, it seems more likely than ever that Savage Hulk is finally making a genuine appearance. “Please don’t nerf him like Endgame Hulk. We want the actual strongest Avenger, not the depressed couch potato version,” said one fan. Another added, “I hope they continue Savage Hulk’s character growth from Thor Ragnarok and don’t just make him mindless. We’ve seen that too many times, and it provides no growth for the character. It would be better for the Savage Hulk personality to mentally grow up into the Green Scar.”

Are you hoping to see Savage Hulk in the upcoming MCU projects? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.