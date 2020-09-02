Bruce Campbell Teases Evil Dead Rise Could Expand to a Whole City

✖

The first two Evil Dead movies, as well as the 2013 remake, focused the terror of the narrative in one cabin in the middle of the Tennessee woods, with star and producer Bruce Campbell recently teasing that the upcoming Evil Dead Rise will expand the scale of the mayhem to an entire city. It's unclear, however, if he means that the location of the film will merely shift to an urban setting or if the Deadites will target an entire community instead of a specific cabin, but the new setting will ensure that fans are given a surprising experience either way.

"The Evil Dead are going to **** up a city this time," Campbell shared at a recent screening of the original movie, per 1428 Elm.

Earlier this year, Campbell commented that the new film would be titled "Evil Dead Now," only to clarify those comments and confirm that the upcoming film would instead be called "Evil Dead Rise." Following that reveal, rumors emerged that this was confirmation that the new film would take place in a high-rise instead of an isolated cabin, with Campbell's most recent comments adding more legitimacy to those claims.

"The official name is 'Evil Dead Rise,'" Campbell revealed to Diabolique Magazine. "We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods."

Whatever might be in store for the sequel, fans shouldn't expect to see Campbell reprise his role of Ash Williams, as he has been vocally reiterating his retirement from the role following the third season of Ash vs. Evil Dead. When a fan at the event asked Campbell if he could appear in a cameo, he joked, "Shouldn’t I just be in it?” though then posited, "Who knows?"

In the 2013 remake, the core concept of a group of people unlocking an ancient evil in a cabin was mirrored, yet it omitted the Ash character entirely. Despite the absence of the character, the conclusion of the credits featured a silhouette of Campbell as he proclaimed, "Groovy." In that regard, we wouldn't be surprised if Campbell has a similar cameo in the upcoming film.

Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.

