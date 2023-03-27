Evil Dead Rise: How to Attend ComicBook.com's Free Early Screening in Nashville

Evil Dead Rise fans, rise! ComcBook.com a playing host to a special advanced screening of the upcoming Evil Dead Rise screening for those in the Nashville, Tennessee area! Tickets are being out on a first come, first serve basis and seating in the theater is not reserved. Arrive early with your confirmed ticket to get the best seat in the house! Warner Bros. Discovery teamed up with ComicBook.com to fill an entire theater with the highly anticipated film which debuted to extremely impressive early remarks when the first reviews surfaced online.

For a chance at getting a ticket to the Evil Dead Rise screening in Nashville, Tennessee: CLICK THIS LINK. Request your tickets to the screening and show up for a fun time with several members of the ComicBook.com staff. The screening will be taking place at the Regal Opry Mills theater at 7pm CT on Wednesday, April 12. Attendees who claim their passes will also be given some free Evil Dead Rise merch upon arrival at the theater!

Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise is, "a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable," according to the film's synopsis. The film debuted at SXSW in March of 2023, starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lilly Sullivan, and Morgan Davies. It is scheduled to hit theaters on April 21, meaning this screening is an opportunity to be among the first to see the new film!

Despite boasting a new cast as original star Bruce Campbell steps aside, the Evil Dead connections in Rises are plentiful. Campbell, original director Sam Raimi, and original producer Rob Tapert are all producers on Evil Dead Rise. "There are connections to the past, lines are drawn," Cronin teased to Empire Magazine of the book in this film. "In one of the early meetings I had with Sam Raimi, I said, 'You know the way in Army of Darkness, there's three [Necronomicons]? You had one, [2013 Evil Dead director] Fede [Álvarez] had one, I'm going to take the other one.' It gave me that platform to nudge things forward, and also to showcase that we live in a world where there is more than one copy of the Necronomicon. Those books may all have slightly different personalities -- it's not exactly the same book, necessarily, that Ash had in the cabin. But it's very, very firmly related. It could even be more dangerous..."

Are you excited to see Evil Dead Rise? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Evil Dead Rise hits theaters on April 21. For passes to attend ComicBook.com's screening of the film in Nashville on April 12, click here!