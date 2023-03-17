Evil Dead Rise Has Perfect Early Rotten Tomatoes Score

This week saw Evil Dead Rise hold its world premiere at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas. The latest movie in the Evil Dead horror franchise debuted to rave reviews from critics. As of this writing the film is a major hit on Rotten Tomatoes as well, currently sitting at a perfect, 100% rating on the platform. It's still early for the film's Rotten Tomatoes score of course, and only ten reviews have been added to the aggregator, but it's a strong start already. Should the film hold a steady positive rating it could become the highest in the franchise.

SlashFilm called the film "The nastiest, most extreme entry in a series that's pretty well-known for being nasty and extreme," giving it an 8.5 out of 10. Bloody Disgusting rated the film a 3.5 out of 5, writing that the film has "unhinged levels of viscera" which "ensure a gruesomely great time at the movies." Rue Morgue Magazine said of the film that "Once EVIL DEAD RISE gets cranking, it sustains a pitch of intense, sometimes painful terror that's leavened by just the right amount of black humor." Even Variety praised the film, writing "there's also an abundance of bloody mayhem that increases exponentially until a hugely satisfying and splatterific climax."

It's a near certainty that Evil Dead Rise's Rotten Tomatoes score will fluctuate, though if it holds on to that 100% it will be very impressive. Assuming the film doesn't have a catastrophic freefall when more critics get a chance to see it, there's a chance it will fit into the franchise's history in a big way. Both of Sam Raimi's original two movies in the series, The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn, are sitting at 95% approval ratings on the website. Army of Darkness has a 77% rating while 2013's reboot, Evil Dead, has a 63% rating.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise before it lands in theaters on April 21st.