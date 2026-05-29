Exclusive Super Mario Galaxy Clip Reveals How Stunning Space Sequences Came Together

As it closes in on an eye-watering billion-dollar box office haul, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now available to watch at home. To celebrate the release, we have teamed up with Universal to present an exclusive clip from the special features available as part of the home release. The sequel, which reunites Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Keegan-Michael Key, brings in new characters Bowser Jr, Yoshi (Donald Glover), Fox McCloud (Glen Powell), and Brie Larson’s Princess Rosalina for a new adventure you can watch via digital download now.

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The behind-the-scenes clip takes viewers through the creative journey that brought some of the Super Mario Galaxy game universe to life on the big screen. The clip features members of the creative team, including the directors, and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto. He opens the clip saying the team were conscious that there were already lots of movies about space, “so a regular space setting wouldn’t be interesting,” prompting a more creative, colorful approach. Among the talking heads is Supervisor Simon Pate, who reveals, “We really wanted to keep the bright colorful pop nature of the video games. Here’s the clip, which also features some of the beautiful concept art behind the key space sequences:

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Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at Home Now

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie made its home release debut May 19, 2026, and can be bought buy (for $29.99) or rented from on-demand retailers. Those who choose to rent get 30 days to watch the film, with a 48-hour timer once you start viewing. So far, there’s no firm date for the movie’s streaming release on Peacock, but, based on precedent, August is most likely the earliest it will debut on the platform for subscribers. Meanwhile, for those of us who still love a physical release, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on June 16.

The home release boasts over an hour of bonus content, including “a guided deep dive into the Easter eggs hidden throughout the film, exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the all-star cast and more,” according to Universal’s press information. Here’s the official rundown of all of the special features:

NEXT LEVEL: MAKING THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE – Go behind the scenes of this epic journey across the cosmos as the visionary creators at Nintendo, the acclaimed filmmakers and artists of Illumination, and the extraordinary cast who redefined these iconic characters reveal the artistry behind every meticulously crafted moment.

Go behind the scenes of this epic journey across the cosmos as the visionary creators at Nintendo, the acclaimed filmmakers and artists of Illumination, and the extraordinary cast who redefined these iconic characters reveal the artistry behind every meticulously crafted moment. CAST OF CHARACTERS – Explore how this impeccable cast masterfully embodied the iconic MARIO BROS. characters, honoring their legacy while captivating audiences across generations worldwide. Mario & Luigi Peach & Rosalina Bowser & Bowser Jr. Toad & Yoshi

Explore how this impeccable cast masterfully embodied the iconic MARIO BROS. characters, honoring their legacy while captivating audiences across generations worldwide. EXPLORING THE GALAXY – Guided by the filmmakers and cast, audiences embark on a journey through the film’s most iconic settings, revealing the thoughtful layers of nostalgia embedded in each one.

Guided by the filmmakers and cast, audiences embark on a journey through the film’s most iconic settings, revealing the thoughtful layers of nostalgia embedded in each one. GALACTIC THEMATICS – The emotional core of any SUPER MARIO BROS. film lies in its relationships. This piece delves into the bonds between characters, examining the alliances that are tested, the connections that are broken, and those that endure and evolve forever.

The emotional core of any SUPER MARIO BROS. film lies in its relationships. This piece delves into the bonds between characters, examining the alliances that are tested, the connections that are broken, and those that endure and evolve forever. COSMIC TUNES – Some sounds are unmistakably SUPER MARIO BROS. Composer Brian Tyler invites audiences inside his creative process, reimagining the franchise’s iconic game music as a powerful cinematic score that drives the action and elevates this epic adventure.

Some sounds are unmistakably SUPER MARIO BROS. Composer Brian Tyler invites audiences inside his creative process, reimagining the franchise’s iconic game music as a powerful cinematic score that drives the action and elevates this epic adventure. POWER-UPS – There is no greater tool in the galaxy than a perfectly timed power-up. Take a closer look at the many power-ups featured in the film, explore how the filmmakers selected which to include, and hear from the cast as they share their personal favorites.

There is no greater tool in the galaxy than a perfectly timed power-up. Take a closer look at the many power-ups featured in the film, explore how the filmmakers selected which to include, and hear from the cast as they share their personal favorites. SECRETS OF THE GALAXY – Brimming with cleverly hidden Easter eggs, the film invites fans to return again and again to catch them all. In this feature, the filmmakers and cast offer insider guidance on where to look, what to watch for, and the surprises waiting to be discovered.

What did you think of the sequel? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!