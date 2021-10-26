Expendables 4 Adds The Raid Star as Villain

Sylvester Stallone and the folks behind The Expendables are returning for a fourth film in the star-studded action franchise. The Expendables 4 is officially on its way from Millennium, and the cast for the new installment is coming together quite nicely. On Tuesday, news broke that the new movie landed its main villain, with the star of one of the best and most acclaimed action movies in history set to take on the role.

According to a new report from Deadline, Iko Uwais is joining the cast of The Expendables 4 to play the film’s villain. Uwais recently appeared in Paramount’s Snake Eyes, but most film fans know him for his starring turn in 2011’s The Raid. Both The Raid and its sequel are considered among the best action films around, and they have helped cement Uwais as one of the most heavy-hitting action stars of our generation. He’ll be seen next in the Netflix film Fists Full of Vengeance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are very few plot details available for the new Expendables movie, but Uwais’ villain is reportedly a former military officer-turned-arms dealer who has an entire private army at his disposal. Hopefully his abilities as a commander don’t keep Uwais out of the action, as plenty of fans will be anxious to see him in as many hand-to-hand combat scenarios as possible.

Stallone is returning to The Expendables 4 alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. This film will also include franchise first-timers Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio, and Andy Garcia. Need for Speed‘s Scott Waugh will be directing the new Expendables movie, with a script from Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly. Production is set to begin this month.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”

“Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed,” said Millennium president, Jeffrey Greenstein, noting that the new additions to the roll call were meant to “keep it fresh and fun.”

What do you think about the Expendables 4 cast so far? Are you looking forward to Iko Uwais’ take on the film’s villain? Let us know in the comments!