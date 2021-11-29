Extraction 2 With Chris Hemsworth Now Filming for Netflix

Production on Netflix’s highly anticipated Extraction sequel is officially underway! An action-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Extraction was an instant hit when it was first released on Netflix last year. It didn’t take long for the streamer to green light a sequel, with Hemsworth returning to reprise the role and director Sam Hargrave returning to take the helm. There is still very little information about Extraction 2 out in the wild, but we at least know that production on the sequel has finally begun.

On Monday, Hargrave took to Instagram to reveal that he has finished production on the first day of Extraction 2. Hargrave is bundled up and speaking to the camera through a sheet of snow, teasing a departure from the hot Middle East locale of the first film. You can check out his announcement video below!

“Well that’s a wrap on day one, here on Extraction 2, at the train location,” Hargrave says in the video. “We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera. We’ll take it.”

Extraction was Hargrave’s feature directorial debut, after having coordinated stunts for several prominent films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Winter Soldier, produced Extraction and penned the screenplay.

Earlier this year, Joe Russo spoke with ComicBook.com about his hopes for Extraction 2, and the plan to start filming the sequel before the end of 2021.

“Yeah we’re still working on [Extraction] two,” Russo said. “We’re in the script phase right now but we’re hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited so it’s really just a function of getting the script done.”

“Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made,” he continued. “And you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who’s excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we’d done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition.”

