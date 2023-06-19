Extraction 2 Director Breaks Down How That 21-Minute Action Sequence Was Filmed

Tyler Rake is once again the most popular action hero in the world, thanks to the debut of Extraction 2. The highly anticipated action sequel arrived on Netflix this weekend and quickly rose to the top of the streamer's charts. Extraction 2 also boasts reviews that are much better than its predecessor, thanks in large part to a show-stopping action scene in the film's first act. Director Sam Hargrave's 21-minute oner has been the talk of the town all weekend.

The extended scene, which acts as a single shot and moves through several different locations, is one of the biggest action sequences movie fans have seen in quite some time. Hargrave and Hemsworth recently spoke to IGN about it came together, revealing that it took the better part of six months to make it happen.

"The rehearsal process [for the oner] was four or five months from conception to finding the locations," said Hargrave. "Mapping out the path, and then getting the actors doing all their moves. Then shooting, it took 29 days, I believe, to complete."

The extended action sequence includes a bit in which Tyler Rake is briefly lit on fire. That wasn't added on digitally; Hemsworth actually caught fire for the scene, and the choreography had to be meticulously planned so that he could put it out in the middle of the fight.

"Seven or eight takes we had," Hemsworth explained. "It was fun. As soon as my arm lit up, it was 'Action!' Because it would burn for probably 15 seconds or something, and by the end of that little sequence of punches and kicks and so on, if the fire wasn't out, my instructions were to pat it out myself. It felt cool. It felt fun."

Extraction 2 Used Mostly Practical Effects

Like the fire on Hemsworth's arm, most everything that you see in Extraction 2 was done practically. There are always digital touch-ups to action, but nearly all of the stunts, fights, and explosions in Extraction 2 actually happened.

"Ninety-five percent of what you see on camera has been captured in the moment," Hemsworth said. "And then for me, that's so refreshing as an audience member, but also, the immersive experience as an actor."

"I think we've all grown a little fatigued of the large, big, stunning visual effects," he continued. "As amazing as they are, it ends up looking like you're watching a video game. But it's just an authenticity and a grit and a truth to what you're seeing, because that's real sweat. That's real exhaustion that we're going through. You're grinding away in these fight sequences, and I don't think you can really recreate that on a sound stage, green screen, and so on."

Extraction 3 Coming to Netflix

It didn't take long for Netflix to confirm that Extraction is coming back for a third round. During the Tudum global fan event this past Saturday, Hemsworth and Hargrave announced that Extraction 3 is officially in the works.

Of course, there isn't any sort of release window set for Extraction 3 just yet. Given that the second movie was just released, it will likely be quite a while before we get firm news on the next installment.