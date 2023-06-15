Extraction 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Way Higher Than the First Movie

The Extraction franchise is returning to Netflix this weekend with its second hard-hitting installment. Sam Hargrave's highly anticipated action thriller, Extraction 2, is not only poised to be a big hit for Netflix, it's also getting much better reviews than the first movie. Critics have screened Extraction 2, and some movie fans in Los Angeles have seen the film on the big screen, and most people in both groups are agreeing that the sequel is far superior to its predecessor.

As of Thursday afternoon, Extraction 2 boasts a higher critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than the original Extraction. The first film, released in 2020, has a 67% critic score and a 70% from audience members. With nearly 50 reviews so far, Extraction 2 has an 81% from critics, while the audience score currently sits at 84%.

Most that have seen the Extraction films are agreeing that the franchise took a big step forward with its second movie. ComicBook.com's reviews of the two movies reflect the same sentiment. The first Extraction score earned a 2/5 upon its release, while Extraction 2 boasts a 3.5/5. You can read our full review for Extraction 2 here.

Extraction 2's Scariest Stunt

There are plenty of difficult scenes in movies like Extraction 2, and this franchise has always taken pride in pulling off difficult stunts. Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to these kinds of challenges, but there is one stunt in the film that did scare the actor a bit.

"There's always risk going into those scenes. The one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going 40 miles an hour, and having a helicopter 20 feet in front of me, flying backwards, and Sam in the middle filming the whole thing," Hemsworth told AP. "It's full of experiences like that, but I think it gives the audience and authenticity and truth to the adrenaline, as opposed to if you shoot on a green screen where everything's fabricated and post-production built. This is real, you know? We're sweating, we're anxious, we're nervous, intimidated, and that's what's being captured."

What Is Extraction 2 About?

Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, and he'll be reuniting with Extraction director Sam Hargrave. Prior to the first Extraction, Hargrave was a stunt coordinator and second unit director for Marvel Studios. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, produced the Extraction films for Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for both films.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Extraction 2:

"Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Are you excited for Extraction 2 to arrive on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments!