Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Stunt That “Scared” Him

Tyler Rake is returning to Netflix this month for another seemingly impossible mission. Following the massive success of 2020’s Extraction, director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth were quickly reunited for a sequel, and that sequel hits Netflix very soon. Ahead of the worldwide debut of the new action thriller, Hemsworth opened up about the most terrifying stunt in the film, one that involved both a train and a helicopter.

Speaking to AP, Hemsworth was asked about the stunt in Extraction 2 that scared him the most. The star revealed that one sequence had him on top of a moving train, with a helicopter flying backwards right in front of him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s always risk going into those scenes. The one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going 40 miles an hour, and having a helicopter 20 feet in front of me, flying backwards, and Sam in the middle filming the whole thing,” Hemsworth said. “It’s full of experiences like that, but I think it gives the audience and authenticity and truth to the adrenaline, as opposed to if you shoot on a green screen where everything’s fabricated and post-production built. This is real, you know? We’re sweating, we’re anxious, we’re nervous, intimidated, and that’s what’s being captured.”

https://twitter.com/APEntertainment/status/1666871462521720832?s=20

What Is Extraction 2 About?

Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, and he’ll be reuniting with Extraction director Sam Hargrave. Prior to the first Extraction, Hargrave was a stunt coordinator and second unit director for Marvel Studios. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, produced the Extraction films for Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for both films.

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s Extraction 2:

“Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Extraction 2 is set to debut on June 16th.