Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Shares New Clip From Netflix Sequel

Tyler Rake is returning to Netflix in just a few days. Extraction 2, the long-awaited sequel to one of Netflix's biggest original films, is set to debut on the service on Friday, June 16th. Chris Hemsworth once again stars in the film as Rake, a mercenary who gets thrown into another deadly mission. All of the teasers and trailers so far have hyped the movie up as a non-stop action extravaganza. A brand new clip will likely do the same.

On Sunday night, Hemsworth took to social media to share a clip from Extraction 2 a few days ahead of its release. The clip sees his Tyler Rake on a cargo train, preparing for a showdown with a helicopter. You can check it out in the video below!

I got the go-ahead to release a never-before-seen clip to my fans on social media for #Extraction2! Thanks @netflix. Now enjoy Tyler Rake kicking some ass and watch the full movie on June 16 💪 pic.twitter.com/1F30kQZ6Ys — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 12, 2023

"I got the go-ahead to release a never-before-seen clip to my fans on social media for [Extraction 2]," Hemsworth wrote. "Thanks [Netflix]. Now enjoy Tyler Rake kicking some ass and watch the full movie on June 16."

One Extraction 2 Stunt Scared Chris Hemsworth

There are plenty of difficult scenes in movies like Extraction 2, and this franchise has always taken pride in pulling off difficult stunts. Hemsworth is no stranger to these kinds of challenges, but there is one stunt in the film that did scare the actor a bit.

"There's always risk going into those scenes. The one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going 40 miles an hour, and having a helicopter 20 feet in front of me, flying backwards, and Sam in the middle filming the whole thing," Hemsworth told AP. "It's full of experiences like that, but I think it gives the audience and authenticity and truth to the adrenaline, as opposed to if you shoot on a green screen where everything's fabricated and post-production built. This is real, you know? We're sweating, we're anxious, we're nervous, intimidated, and that's what's being captured."

It seems like the big train/helicopter scene may have been set up by the clip that Hemsworth just shared.

What Is Extraction 2 About?

Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, and he'll be reuniting with Extraction director Sam Hargrave. Prior to the first Extraction, Hargrave was a stunt coordinator and second unit director for Marvel Studios. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, produced the Extraction films for Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for both films.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Extraction 2:

"Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

