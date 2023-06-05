Chris Hemsworth Reveals Idris Elba Is in Extraction 2

With a little under two weeks before the film's release, Extraction 2 star Chris Hemsworth revealed something that's been kept under wraps until now: his Thor franchise co-star Idris Elba will join the cast of the film, seemingly as a debonair antagonist for Tyler Rake, the character played by Hemsworth. In a new teaser trailer, Elba provides something of a running voiceover, before finally coming face to face with Hemsworth in the final moments, his unnamed character joking "Rake -- that's such a fun name to say." Of course, given the nature of this type of movie, it's equally possible that Elba isn't the straight-up bad guy, but a competitor or an antagonistic employer to Rake. The good news is, with the movie out next Friday, fans won't have to wait long to see.

Hemsworth shared a look at the trailer on social media. On Twitter, he called out Elba specifically, saying, it's "good to have Idris Elba join the Extraction team."

The movie comes from Marvel veterans Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeeley as executive producers, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo as producers, and is based on a graphic novel by Ande Parks.

Here's the official synopsis for Extraction 2, via Netflix:

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Extraction 2 debuts on Netflix on June 16.