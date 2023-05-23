Extraction 2 Star Chris Hemsworth Love's Having a Franchise "Outside of Marvel"

Extraction 2 star Chris Hemsworth says that he enjoys having a franchise not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The God of Thunder caught up with Total Film to preview his return as Tyler Rake in the Netflix series. In his comments, he seemed pretty keen on keeping these action roles coming. Now, there is no rift between Hemsworth and Kevin Feige over at Marvel Studios. But, he likely understands that as the MCU progresses, the need for other projects out there remains a goal. Keeping a bunch of irons in the fire has been a successful strategy for his other acting friends. One look over at his buddies Chris Pratt and Chris Evans shows you how important it can be to diversify a little bit. So, will there be an Extraction 3? That's up to the people over at Netflix. But, if Hemsworth has his way, he'll be dangling from a helicopter again in the near future.

"I love it. I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That's rare in the franchise world. We'd be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

His director would add that there's a ton of possibilities for Tyler Rake I this universe. However, it's up to Netflix to decide how we proceed from here. "There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go. I'm excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We'll see how this one does. We'll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it'd be something I'd be interested in seeing put up on screen. I have an idea, but I won't give it away here…"

Chris Hemsworth Talks About Differences Between Extraction and The MCU

Previously, talking to Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth mentioned that the stunt work on these movies is a little bit more enjoyable than your average Marvel production. It feels like Extraction 2 is carrying that momentum forward in exciting ways. VFX and CGI have come under fire more recently, but it doesn't seem like they're an option for every single group of people all the time.

"There's something so satisfying about that," the Thor star told the outlet. "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

Do you love Extraction? Let us know down in the comments!