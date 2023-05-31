Ezra Miller The Flash Movie Was Never Going to Be Shelved Says Producer

Despite Ezra Miller's recent legal troubles, The Flash featured film was never in jeopardy of being shelved or canceled, according to one of the film's producers. The fall of 2022 included executives at Warner Bros. Picture deciding what the best course of action for The Flash should be, after its star Ezra Miller became involved in legal issues that included abuse allegations and arrests. With a segment of the fandom calling for Warner Bros. to replace Miller, there were reports that the studio contemplated pulling the plug on the much-anticipated DC movie. However, according to The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti, that was never a realistic option.

Producer Barbara Muschietti and her brother, director Andy Muschietti, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about The Flash. When asked if Warner Bros. considered canceling The Flash, Barbara Muschietti responded, "Not at all. No. That was never real."

The Flash director Andy Muschietti also added that the pair are staying in contact with Ezra Miller, who uses they/them pronouns. "We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, and especially in mental health issues. That's why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that," Andy Muschietti said.

The Flash Star Ezra Miller Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Back in August 2022, Ezra Miller announced they planned to seek mental health treatment, days after an arrest for felony burglary. In a statement, Miller attributed their legal issues to a series of "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Ezra Miller Won't Be Recast for The Flash Sequel

The Flash has already been screened for members of the press and fans alike, and their reactions have been praising Ezra Miller's performance. It was assumed that with The Flash rebooting the DC Universe and a new regime coming in, Miller's days were numbered, but that doesn't seem to be the case. In a new interview with Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that if he did a sequel, Miller would be the actor under the cowl.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

"In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme." The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti added.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.