The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Arrested Again in Hawaii

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star Ezra Miller has reportedly been arrested a second time outside of Hawaii, just hours before their scheduled court appearance regarding disorderly conduct and harassment charges. The news was broken in a report from Hawaii News Now, which claimed that the actor was arrested on early Tuesday morning on Hawaii Island. According to KITV, Miller was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, although it is unclear at the time of this reporting what led to the charges. Miller is best known for portraying Barry Allen / The Flash in the DC Films universe, and for playing Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Late last month, Miller was involved in an incident in Hawaii that led to the disorderly conduct and harassment charges, as well as a temporary restraining order being filed against them by a couple on the island. Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against the actor last month, after alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them. Miller also reportedly stole several items from the couple, including Hayes’ passport and wallet.

The restraining order claims that the couple are continuing to suffer emotionally due to Miller’s behavior, and are worried that the actor’s “access to weapons is much easier”, and that they could potentially send “associates” to further harass them at a later date. This comes after Miller had already been arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment on Sunday, March 27th, following an altercation at a karaoke bar. Miller was reportedly arrested and booked on those charges, before being released on a $500 bail.

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” a statement from the police read at the time. “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Earlier this year, Miller’s public behavior made headlines when they posted a cryptic video on social media, in which they appeared to target a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan located in Beulaville, North Carolina. Following the reports of the first Hawaii arrest, rumors had swirled that Warner Bros. had held an “emergency meeting” about Miller’s onscreen future as The Flash, although those have since been debunked.