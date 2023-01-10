Fan-Favorite Marvel Star Playing Brand New Character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on the forefront of many Marvel fans' minds, especially as its final trailer has been scheduled to debut on Monday night. Prior to that trailer's release, Marvel Studios released a brand-new synopsis for the upcoming blockbuster film, and it confirmed a surprising return from the larger franchise. As the synopsis reveals, David Dastmalchian will be returning in Quantumania — but he will not be playing Kurt, the character he portrayed in the previous two Ant-Man films. Instead, he will be portraying a new character named Veb, who does not appear to have a Marvel Comics counterpart.

"Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."

Will David Dastmalchian return for Ant-Man 3?

Dastmalchian, who stole the hearts of fans in recent years by playing DC's Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, previously told ComicBook.com that he was uncertain if he would be able to return for the third Ant-Man film.

"Well, unfortunately with the world of Ant-Man... I honestly don't know where I'm going next," Dastmalchian explained at the time. "Right now I'm actually working on an R... I think it's an R-rated movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but having come from Ant-Man, a really fun family-friendly PG movie, to The Suicide Squad, the only drawback... I mean, it's awesome that James [Gunn] could go as bonkers as he wanted to go with the violence and the language and all of the comedy. But the only sad thing about all of that is I have two kids in my house who are so freaking excited about a movie that they are not going to see for about another six or seven years and they don't know that yet. To them, this is like weeks away. Like, 'Dads Polka-Dot Man, we're going to see the movie.' They don't know, they're not seeing the movie."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.