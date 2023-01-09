Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Teaser and Poster Ahead of New Trailer

There's a new teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, before the official trailer debut later tonight for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicks off in February with the third Ant-Man film, introducing Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror. There's a lot we don't know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and how it factors into the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. But for now, fans can enjoy the teaser and poster featuring Marvel's size-increasing/decreasing heroes.

The promotional tweet for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser reads, "TONIGHT. Tune into the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET for an exclusive look at Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania only on @espn." The short video features already-released footage from the film's first trailer, as Kang speaks to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

As for the poster, we get an up-close look at Ant-Man, Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Stinger (Kathryn Newton), and Kang the Conqueror. We can also see the Quantum Realm, the dimension that Ant-Man can travel between, and that the Avengers used to travel into the past to collect the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame.

TONIGHT. Tune into the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET for an exclusive look at Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania only on @espn. pic.twitter.com/ovXRKiAuji — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 9, 2023

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

In the Marvel Comics source material, Kang the Conqueror is a time-traveling villain that often finds himself opposite the Avengers or Fantastic Four. In his comics history, Kang has appeared as several different iterations of himself, including Rama-Tut and Immortus. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jonathan Majors previously appeared as He Who Remains in the first season of Loki, with Marvel Studios adapting the character's multiple names from the source material.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told us of the character. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the Marvel Studios President added.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com later tonight for our coverage of the new trailer.