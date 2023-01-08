Ant-Man 3: Paul Rudd Reportedly Filming Reshoots Weeks Before Movie Premieres

Even though Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is due out in just a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is still doing what it can to make sure the project has everything it needs to succeed at the box office. Over the weekend, Quantumania lead Paul Rudd was spotted filming some pickup shots in Los Angeles for the threequel.

Given no suit is involved and a public practical set was involved, it's all but guaranteed these particular pickups were simply to get the right shot for the film rather than some plot-altering changes.

Are film reshoots bad?

There was once a point in Hollywood where reshoots were dreaded because it was often a sign the respective project wasn't fairing well with its studio. Now, Marvel Studios schedules reshoots ahead of time to make any needed changes to films after extensively screening them for test audiences.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Marvel boss Kevin Feige said about the studio's production process in 2019.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.