‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Teases ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Connection

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is nearly a year-old and there’s still more to come. Work is already underway on the film’s sequel, and Fantastic Beasts 2 just dropped a major teaser for its connection to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Over on Facebook, fans who follow the official Fantastic Beasts page were gifted a surprise. The account posted a photo of a leather-bound case adorned with a simple lock. The lock itself can be seen baring some initials, and the letters “NF” should be a big cue for any fan. After all, it is not every day that Harry Potter gurus are teased about Nicholas Flamel, a famous alchemist-slash-wizard who created the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“The only known maker of the Philosopher’s Stone. What other mysteries may be locked away,” the photo’s caption read as it teased Fantastic Beasts 2.

Fans have known for awhile now that Fantastic Beasts 2 will feature Flamel. Recently, news broke that Brontis Jodorowsky was cast in the role, but fans know little else about the wizard’s involvement. The series has said before that Dumbledore and Flamel were close friends, so the Harry Potter legend may appear to help his friend track down Gellert Grindelwald when he inevitably escapes his American jailers.

However, the Fantastic Beasts 2 teaser does have fans wondering if Flamel’s role in the sequel will be larger than expected. The caption appears to tease that the wizard may be hiding something else just as powerful as the Sorcerer’s Stone, and that could mean danger for the wizarding world. During the film’s time, Flamel will still have the stone in-hand as he only hides it at Gringotts in 1991, so Grindelwald could go after the man for the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in theaters on November 16, 2018.