‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Title and First Look Cast Photo Revealed

Warner Bros. has just released the title of its Fantastic Beasts sequel, as well as a first look at the cast including Jude Law as Dumbledore.

The sequel is officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and will you can get a look at the talented cast in the image above. The film will open one year from today on November 16, 2018, and features a returning cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law as a young Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp.

Fans are looking forward to getting to know the younger Dumbledore in the sequel, and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates couldn’t be more excited about the casting.

“I’ve long admired and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life,” Yates said.

You can find the official description of the sequel below:

“At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.”

“In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is being directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.