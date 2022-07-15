Fantastic Beasts Director David Yates Reportedly Still Plans to Helm Final Two Films

✖

Over the course of the original Harry Potter franchise, a variety of filmmakers helmed different entries, but as far as Fantastic Beasts star Katherine Waterston is aware, David Yates aims to helm all five entries. Production on the third film has been halted due to a member of the project testing positive for COVID-19, so with Yates confirmed to be directing the first three entries, he's more than halfway to the finish line. Given that Yates has been directing films for the Wizarding World dating back to 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, many would argue he's the most equipped to shape the franchise's future.

“I think he is meant to direct them all. I think it’s very interesting," Waterston shared with Collider. "He’s worked very closely with [franchise creator] J.K. Rowling for a long time and very few people have access to her because she’s quite insulated and so I can’t really imagine how it could work any other way frankly.”

While the actress noted how well-versed in the franchise Yates was, Waterston went on to note she wasn't quite as prepared for what she was getting involved in when she joined the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting into to be honest," Waterston admitted. "I didn’t realize what a different thing a franchise is from a film, you know? The commitment, the duration of the shoot, the duration of the press tours, how much of your year it asks of you. And I think the things that sort of get me through it and really ground me in it are on set when you’re trying to tell the story it feels the same, thank God. Because if that wasn’t the case, I think I would feel completely out of place in that kind of environment because it is a very big machine. But ultimately the job’s, thankfully, still the same which is, can you connect with this person in this quiet moment.”

Waterston might not have been prepared for how much of her life she had committed to the series, but it wasn't her first foray into a long-running franchise. The actress previously starred in 2017's Alien: Covenant, but with that film being somewhat of a financial disappointment, no word of a sequel has emerged, regardless of whether or not her character would be expected to return.

The third Fantastic Beasts film is slated to hit theaters on July 15, 2022.

