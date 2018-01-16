All Five ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Movies Will Be Set in Different Cities

The Harry Potter franchise isn’t the only part of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world getting the epic treatment. It turns out that there are big plans for the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates revealed that all five planned films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise will be set in different cities.

As fans know, 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought the world of magic to New York City and the upcoming The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is due out in November, will take place largely in Paris. When asked if this was a pattern that would continue in the remaining three movies, Yates confirmed.

“Yes,” he said. “Jo’s already told us where the next one is taking place. It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.”

Prior to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, while it was known that magic existed in the rest of the world, the story was largely British. But when Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his suitcase of magical creatures found adventure in New York City, world was opened up, literally. With Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald taking Newt to Paris to track down Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp,) fans could be setting up for even deeper adventures in Europe. While Yates wouldn’t reveal where future installments of the franchise will go, there are a lot of World War II allusions in Grindelwald’s story — specifically with the prison the character eventually builds being called Nurmengard and sounding a lot like the German city of Nuremburg — that could hint at German for the next destination. It would also be nice to explore the Asian corner of the magical world.

What is known, even if we don’t have a location, we do know what everything is building to. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is leading up to the infamous Dumbledore/Grindelwald duel. Maybe the films will truly serve as a world tour and bring audiences back to the UK for that fateful showdown, bringing all things Harry Potter full circle.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters November 16.