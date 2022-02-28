Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest installment in the Harry Potter spinoff franchise that launched in 2016. The film, which picks up from the surprise ending of Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindlewald, will deal with the revelation that Ezra Miller’s character, Credence Barebone, is actually Aurelius Dumbledore, the estranged brother of Albus Dumbledore (now played by Jude Law). With Aurelius having unlocked his power as an Obscurus parasite, now under the sway of Grindelwald, a war is brewing in the Wizarding World.

According to Warner Bros., the film is set in the 1930s, and the story leads up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II and will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany and China in addition to previously established locations including Brazil, the United States and United Kingdom. With Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) power rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) entrusts Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends on a mission that will lead to a clash with Grindelwald’s army, and will lead Dumbledore to ponder how long he will stay on the sidelines in the approaching war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the trailer below.

“I’m so happy to be in this company and I’m so happy to be playing this character. It feels like every day we make these films, it feels like such a blessing,” Jude Law recently said of taking on Dumbledore. “And there’s also such a sense of well, it’s the reverence I suppose, because they hold such a special place in so many people. Hold people’s hearts and lives. I’ve never really felt that the way I have on this job. The responsibility that comes with that. But it’s a beautiful thing too it’s like being given a really precious artifact or something that you have to look after, maybe clean up a bit. You know?”

Franchise villain Johnny Depp has been recast in the flim, with Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen stepping in to play Gellert Grindelwald, making him the third actor to do so after Colin Farrell (although Farrell’s character was always a disguise, and Depp’s was meant to be the “real” face of Grindelwald).

David Yates directs Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in theaters on April 15, 2022.