Fantastic Four Fans Really Want to See Mole Man Make His MCU Debut

Now that we know a Fantastic Four feature is officially in development at Marvel Studios, the internet is abuzz with fan castings and potential villain choices. When it comes to the latter, one popular choice that continues to pop up isn't Dr. Doom or Annihilus, no. Believe it or not, a shocking amount of Fantastic Four fans are hopeful Mole Man will make his live-action debut in the First Family's first feature from Marvel Studios.

The supervillain — real name Harvey Rupert Elder — is as old as the team itself. Created by legendary comic creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Mole Man first appeared in The Fantastic Four #1, one of the most iconic funny books ever created. Though the character was initially supposed to debut in Josh Trank's Fant4astic, the studio switched plans at the last moment and instead had Tim Blake Nelson play Dr. Harvey Allen, a character original to film.

