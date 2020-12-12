Fantastic Four Fans Really Want to See Mole Man Make His MCU Debut
Now that we know a Fantastic Four feature is officially in development at Marvel Studios, the internet is abuzz with fan castings and potential villain choices. When it comes to the latter, one popular choice that continues to pop up isn't Dr. Doom or Annihilus, no. Believe it or not, a shocking amount of Fantastic Four fans are hopeful Mole Man will make his live-action debut in the First Family's first feature from Marvel Studios.
The supervillain — real name Harvey Rupert Elder — is as old as the team itself. Created by legendary comic creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Mole Man first appeared in The Fantastic Four #1, one of the most iconic funny books ever created. Though the character was initially supposed to debut in Josh Trank's Fant4astic, the studio switched plans at the last moment and instead had Tim Blake Nelson play Dr. Harvey Allen, a character original to film.
Suffice to say, Fantastic Four fans are hoping Mole Man can finally show up in live-action this time around. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying!
Neverwhere
prevnext
Know where Marvel hasn’t explored yet? Underground. What lurks below and who are the people forgotten who suffer the most from the consequences of big battles? Having Mole Man as the villain in Fantastic Four could shine a light on that plus be like Marvel’s Neverwhere.— Nolan Dean 🏴🌈 (@nolandean27) December 12, 2020
Straight to Mole Man
prevnext
Fantastic Four Movie! Please, this time, no origin story. Go right to the Mole Man!— B. C. Bell (@BagmanCBell) December 11, 2020
Always Sunny
prevnext
Fantastic Four movie's not hard to cast, just use the It's Always Sunny cast with Devito as Mole Man.— Keaton Howard, Grinching Enthusiast (@EvilKeaton) December 11, 2020
Get That Money
prevnext
@DannyDeVito now that it's confirmed they're making a fantastic four movie, i'd love to see you as Mole Man. GET THAT MARVEL MONEY!!! #DannyDevitoForMoleMan— Missy (@_Miss_14) December 11, 2020
Brendan Fraser
prevnext
With Jon Watts directing Fantastic Four in the MCU. I'm assuming Spidey will be there.
My Cast for the 1st movie
John Krasinski - Reed— Robert Tennyson (@Tenno98) December 11, 2020
Emily Blunt - Sue
John Cena - The Thing
Lucas Till - Johnny
Emilia Clarke - Alicia Masters
Tom Holland - Spider-Man
Brendan Fraser - Mole Man
Rainn Wilson
prevnext
I’m gonna need a John Krasinski Mr.Fantastic and a Rainn Wilson Mole man for the fantastic four pic.twitter.com/psHJcYFNIF— Otaku Strong Style🍥 (@nerdyeggr0ll) December 11, 2020
Jack Black
So the Internet wants @jackblack in the MCU?
OK, I'll bite
How about him just turning up in every film like Stan used to?
No?
OK
Mole Man. With the Fantastic Four on the way, you can't start with Doctor Doom. He needs Thanos level build-up. Have Mole Man as first antagonist. pic.twitter.com/AnTw1kVJEf— Matthew Whetter (@StuffMattLikes) December 4, 2020
*****0comments
Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.
Who do you want to see as the First Family's debut villain? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev