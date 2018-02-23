Fantastic Four-Inspired Menu Items & Sweepstakes Announced By Denny’s

Denny’s has teamed with 20th Century Fox for a cross promotional program featuring the upcoming Fantastic Four film reboot. The promotion will feature Fantastic Four themed food items and promotional materials. The “Slamstastic 4′ menu will be available starting June 23.

Denny’s will also be running a Fantastic Four sweepstakes that will send one fan to the Aug. 4 premiere of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the official press release below, and see the new “Slamtastic 4” items in the gallery at the bottom of the page.

Fantastic Four opens Aug. 7.

Denny’s, America’s iconic family diner, is pleased to announce its partnership with 20th Century Fox to bring the adventure of the summer movie event ‘Fantastic Four‘, in theaters Aug. 7, to diners across the nation. To celebrate the highly anticipated movie, Denny’s is offering one lucky Fantastic Four fan a trip for two to the movie premiere onAug. 4. Now, through July 19, fans may visit www.dennysfantastic4.com to enter for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime.

As the official restaurant partner of the new movie, Denny’s will also offer guests action-packed fare with the new limited time ‘Slamtastic 4‘ menu, featuring a selection of iconic Denny’s dishes inspired by Marvel’s first family of superheroes. Available June 23, the new menu explodes with dishes such asthe sizzling Human Torch Skillet, The Thing Burger and the Invisible Woman Slam®.

“As America’s diner, we are known for our ‘come as you are’ atmosphere that welcomes and embraces guests from all walks of life, even superheroes! We are thrilled to partner with 20th Century Fox to combine the high-powered spirit of the Fantastic Four movie with our classic diner atmosphere for an epic experience that offers something for everyone,” said John Dillon,@DillonJohnW, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Denny’s Corporation. “From our ‘Slamtastic 4’ superhero-themed menu to in-store merchandising and a national sweepstakes for fans, we were inspired by the movie’s classic comic book characters and look forward to celebrating the upcoming movie debut with fans.”

“Denny’s is an iconic American brand serving millions of Americans every week, so we are excited to work with them on this comprehensive and inspired campaign,” said Zachary Eller, Senior Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, 20th Century Fox. “We know that Denny’s customers are frequent moviegoers who love this property, so this partnership is a natural fit with Fantastic Four.”

In addition to the exclusive sweepstakes and fantastic diner creations, guests will have plenty of other ways to enjoy a taste of the movie at Denny’s. Dedicated TV spots, which will begin to air nationally the week of July 6, brings the Fantastic Four characters straight to America’s Diner, while the brand’s Instagram channel will be posting a series of exclusive clips for followers throughout the partnership. Denny’s diner gang from ‘The Grand Slams’ web series will also be getting a superhero-inspired makeover in two exclusiveFantastic Four episodes featured on www.thegrandslams.com beginning July 1.

In theaters everywhere Aug. 7, Fantastic Four is a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team. The film centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

The film stars Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, Toby Kebbell, Reg E. Cathey, and Tim Blake Nelson. Josh Trank directed from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater and Simon Kinberg and Josh Trank, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

For more information about Denny’s ‘Slamtastic 4’ menu or to find a restaurant near you, please visit www.dennys.com.