Why Terrax Is the Perfect Villain for Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel's Fantastic Four is deep into the development process, with the film likely set to begin filming by this time next year in order to meet its 2025 release. Given the First Family's rogues gallery is partially led by Galactus, and coupled with Marvel Studios' has always committed to the comic book source material, it's only a matter of time before the Devourer of Worlds is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, recent chatter online has fans speculating that the fan-favorite villain will be on the way thanks to the introduction of one of his Heralds, Terrax the Tamer.

While he's not Galactus' most popular herald by any stretch of the imagination—hello there, Silver Surfer—the choice to introduce Terrax before any other member of the group is the best move Marvel Studios could make. We've already seen Silver Surfer in live action, and he's gotten the spotlight plenty of times. On the other side of the equation, Terrax also doesn't happen to be the least popular or most unknown of the Heralds, like FIrelord, Air-Walker or Morg.

Who is Terrax the Tamer?

Before he's even an Herald, Terrax appears at odds with the Fantastic Four, first appearing in Fantastic Four #221, thanks to Marv Wolfman and John Byrne. At first the character is nothing more than an alien tyrant named Tyros, one that's soon recruited by Galactus to serve as his herald, seeking out worlds for his master to consume.

Since then, Terrax has appeared in many of Marvel's most popular cosmic events, even serving as an anti-hgero during the events of Annihilation. That said, he's largely a villain in the Fantastic Four family of characters, and he's a character ready for some live-action screen time.

The film is being directed by Matt Shakman from a script by MCU newcomers Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

Who do you want to see in Marvel's First Family this time around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!