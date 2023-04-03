Secret Invasion Teases Arrival of Iconic Fantastic Four Villain

The final trailer for Secret Invasion debuted Sunday night, giving fans a look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first spy thriller since the days of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Based on the comic series donning the same name, Secret Invasion deals with a massive Skrull invasion of Earth, as superheroes and governments alike look to thwart the takeover. Only here in live-action, no superheroes are to be found; instead, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury looks to single-handedly stop the Skrulls and in his globetrotting adventures, the former SHIELD boss may cross paths with the most popular Skrull of them all.

On two occasions in the trailer, a Skrull played by Kingsley Ben-Adir can be seen morphing his hand into nonorganic elements. In one shot, it even looks like the character can be seen with a rock hand, a hallmark of none other than the Super-Skrull, one of the most popular villains of the Fantastic Four.

Given little is known about Fantastic Four at this point, it's completely within the realm of possibility a villain such as Super-Skrull—real name Kl'rt—is being introduced in Secret Invasion and setting him up for a bigger role down the line. Whatever the case, WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman will be bringing Marvel's First Family to life within the MCU.

"There are a lot out there, man. They really are. It's pretty crazy. As I learned from WandaVision, too, it is so lovely to see the level of engagement that fans have with this material, because I'm a fan too, and I have been reading Fantastic Four since I was a kid," Shakman told us earlier this year. "I love these characters. I love the chance that we have to bring them to the MCU and I really want to get it right and I know that everybody out there is really excited and feels passionate in the same way wanting to get it right. And so I encourage it. I think it's great. But yeah, I have no early answers for anyone today about casting."

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ June 21st. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.