Fantastic Four: Reed Richards Trends As Casting Rumors Heat Up

Fantastic Four is trending after some new rumors about Reed Richards being cast have come to light. Scooper Daniel Richtman said that Adam Driver is in final negotiations for the Fantastic Four's leader. This would build on previous reports of the Star Wars' actor's involvement with the project. Nothing is concrete at this time and Marvel Studios has yet to announce anything specific. But, it feels like things must be pretty far along in the process if the rumor is to be believed. Back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU fans met a version of Reed Richards played by John Krasinski. Comicbook.com talked to the movie's screenwriter, and he had noting to report back then either.

"I can't confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron said to us when we asked about the big film debut of these characters. "But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

one day John Krasinski is playing Reed Richards, then it’s Diego Luna, then it’s Adam Driver, then it’s John K again, and now we’re back to Adam Driver- all these Fantastic Four casting rumors need to END pic.twitter.com/b34TkkLdXz — Ty ➃ (@ClobberinTyme) April 19, 2023

