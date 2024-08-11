Fantastic Four’s MCU Uniforms Revealed

At D23 this weekend, Marvel Studios released a short video featuring the cast of Fantastic Four, speaking to the audience from the movie’s set in London. The retro-futuristic set shows the four stars at a dinner table, with Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) wearing his Fantastic Four uniform. Rather than being a high-tech kevlar or tyvek-style suit, the costume looks more like a sweater and spandex pants, with a wide, white belt. That matches with the vibe of everything we have seen from the movie so far, which appears to be set a few decades in the past (and likely in another world of the Marvel multiverse).

The other three characters are in relatively ordinary outfits, with Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) in a black turtleneck and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) wearing a cardigan over a white button-down shirt. Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is wearing a zip-up hoodie, although it seems likely that if Johnny is wearing a uniform, by this point in the story Ben should be a big hunk of orange rock anyway.

In addition to a retro set and fabrics, the logo on the Fantastic Four logo is has a look that feels like it would be at home between the 1960s and 1980s. It isn’t clear whether the Fantastic Four will all wear the same uniform or if the costumes will be at least slightly customized to each character. That Reed and Sue are in street clothes while Johnny is in his costume could be a sign that Johnny embraces the celebrity of being a superhero in a different way than his family does…or that he needs to wear the unstable molecules to keep from flaming on all the time.

Fantastic 4 will land in theaters on July 25, 2025, two weeks after Superman: Legacy hits the big screen. For comic book fans, that means the genesis points for both the DC and Marvel comics universes will be in theaters at the same time next year.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Julia Garner will appear in the film as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne will appear in as-yet-unannounced roles. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the movie.