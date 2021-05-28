F9: Dom and Han Reunite in New Fast & Furious Photos

✖

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise have spent years calling for Vin Diesel, the filmmakers, and Universal to bring justice to the character of Han, played by Sung Kang. The character was killed in his first movie, Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, only to return in a couple of films that took place before that initial adventure. Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw killed Han to get at Dom Toretto, but he was quickly welcomed into the family with open arms just a couple of films later, prompting the #JusticeForHan campaign. Much to the surprise of fans everywhere, the upcoming F9 will finally be doing right by the character of Han.

The way in which Han returns to the big screen has yet to be revealed, and will likely be kept a secret until the film comes out this spring, but the important thing is that the beloved character is back in the Fast franchise once again. On Monday morning, EW dropped a couple of new photos from F9, one of which features Dom and Han together, bringing joy to Fast fans everywhere.

(Photo: Universal)

"Han is an integral character in this franchise," Diesel told EW of Han's surprise return. "If you remember, he's kind of responsible for the away years of Dom Toretto. He's the one doing jobs with him in Mexico, he's the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways is the bridge for Dom when Dom comes back in Tokyo Drift. So there's something very special and magical about the Han character. When you see the movie you'll feel it, but I believe at the core it's another testament to, not only don't turn your back on family, but don't give up on family. Without giving away the plot, that's the theme: don't give up on family."

In addition to the image of Dom and Han, EW also released a photo from the film that highlights Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

(Photo: Universal)

Like Han, Letty is a character that was thought to be dead in a previous movie. Letty returned as an adversary to Dom and the rest of the family, only to come back around to the right side of things by the end of the movie.

Are you looking forward to seeing Han reunite with everyone in F9 this spring? Let us know in the comments!

F9 hits theaters on May 28, 2021.