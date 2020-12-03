Fast & Furious: Tyrese Gibson Reveals He and The Rock Have Made Up After Feud

Even though the Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, fans of the series know that there have been some very public feuds between some of the stars of the franchise. Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had some much publicized beef following the filming of The Fate of the Furious, resulting in Johnson’s character jumping into his own spin-off movie opposite Jason Statham while Diesel leads the upcoming F9. Things got even more public and wild when Fast & Furious Tyrese Gibson accused Johnson of tearing the “Fast” family apart as he headed for his own spin-off. It’s a lot of off-screen drama for a series that is fueled by a different kind of it all.

In a new interview on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Gibson confirmed that he and The Rock have settled their differences after a lengthy conversation just last month. “Here’s the thing, and I actually said this about The Rock, me and The Rock peaced up by the way, we talked for four hours about three weeks ago,” Gibson said. “Yeah, we talked. We did at least four hours, it was great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He went on to open up about his feelings for the Fast & Furious franchise too, downplaying the idea of his character having his own spin-off since the strength of the franchise lies in the diverse cast that exists through all the movies. “What’s interesting about The Fast & The Furious is it’s not about any of us individually,” Gibson added. “See we’re like the UN at this point. It’s just like, we kinda, everyone gets to go to the theater and say ‘He and she looks like me.’”

On another note with the franchise, Gibson wouldn’t confirm the previously noted reports that the upcoming F9, which he appears in opposite Diesel but seemingly not alongside Johnson, will go into space. It all started when Ludacris was prompted with the fan idea of the franchise going to space in an interview, saying: “You just said something very important. I will say that you are very intuitive, cause you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.”

Series star Michelle Rodriguez was asked about it later as well, adding: “How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!”

F9: The Fast Saga is currently set to premiere in theaters on May 28, 2021, over a year after it was originally scheduled to arrive. Though it had previously been confirmed that the series would end with the tenth movie in the series, plans were changed earlier this year when it was announced it would conclude with the next two movies. Director Justin Lin, who has helmed multiple entries in the franchise, is reportedly in talks to direct both films which we can only hope will see Diesel, Gibson, and Johnson all share the screen once again.

(Cover photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)