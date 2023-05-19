Fast X: Report Suggests Fast & Furious 10 Shutdown Could Cost up to $1 Million Per Day

✖

The Fast & Furious franchise is currently at an interesting crossroads, following the sudden departure of Fast X director Justin Lin. The news of Lin's exit shocked fans of the action-movie epic, both given his long tenure within the franchise, and the involvement he seemed to have in the two-part finale for the franchise. While it remains to be seen which director will step in to fill Lin's shoes, a new report from Variety reveals the profound impact it might already be having on Fast X's production, which is already underway. According to their reporting, the main unit on the film is paused until a replacement director is found, but the second unit will continue production in the U.K. Sources in their reporting indicate that it could cost Universal upwards of $600,000 to $1 million a day.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin wrote in a statement announcing his exit. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. While it's unclear exactly when production will begin, the cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," franchise star Vin Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron. New cast members include Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.