Fast X Part 2: Vin Diesel Shares Emotional Update on New Fast & Furious Sequel

The Fast and Furious saga has achieved a unique kind of pop culture notoriety, bringing to life a number of action-packed films over the past few decades. It was previously announced that the franchise's conclusion would be split into three films, with director Louis Leterrier returning, and Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson and Mortal Kombat's Oren Uziel penning the script for the next installment. The eleventh Fast film, which is tentatively titled Fast X Part 2, has been slow to enter production due to last year's Hollywood strikes — but apparently, work on the film is still going strong. On Friday, franchise star and producer Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share the latest update on Fast X Part 2, teasing that the current creative process on the saga is "incredibly powerful."

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement," Diesel's post reads. "Wow. So exciting… While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it's profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!"

What Will Fast X Part 2 Be About?

At the moment, plot details and returning cast members for Fast X Part 2 have not been confirmed. As Leterrier teased in an interview last year, he has "high hopes" for where the saga is headed next.

"Let's see what happens," Leterrier told The Hollywood Reporter. "Going back to every other franchise in the world — except for Lord of the Rings, where they had the books and knew when they needed to stop — you don't work on the next next movie. You can have high hopes for what's to come, but you should work and give your best to the one movie that you're working on. So I will give my best to Part 11 or Part B, and we shall see what happens."

Will There Be New Fast & Furious Spinoffs?

In addition to Fast X Part 2, a female-fronted Fast and Furious spinoff has been in the works for several years now. While the project hasn't come to fruition yet, a 2022 interview with Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley indicates that there's a desire for it to happen.

"I would love to see a female Fast," Langley explained in an interview with Business Insider. "So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

