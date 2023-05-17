Fast X Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Fast X has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60% after its initial wave of critics' reviews – barely edging it over the borderline of being "Fresh." Fast X has had 77 reviews submitted at the time of writing this; the general consensus seems to be that the ever-increasing ridiculousness of The Fast Saga has completely jumped the shark in this tenth installment. That said, the balancing factors seem to be a standout performance from Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as the film's villain, Dante, as well as some thrilling action from director Louis Leterrrier (The Incredible Hulk).

In our own ComicBook.com review of Fast X, critic Spencer Perry says:

At its core, Fast X has strayed entirely from what people like about the best movies in the franchise: the ensemble cast together, the world-traveling scope that was shot on location, and the practical car effects. There are pieces of all these things, but not enough for a movie that has clearly spent hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars to make it to the big screen on this particular release date. Is the action still slick and fun? For the most part. Are you going to have a good time at the movies while watching it? Probably. But if you consider the mechanical elements that made your favorite movies in this series what they are, you will notice their absence here. Fast X has fundamentally dropped the ball in terms of what made it so special from other franchises. Even if Fast X appears to have lost some of its identity, if it's promising us at least one more movie where Jason Momoa is running around like an unhinged goblin that's watched too many Saw movies, that's not the most awful thing. Rating: 2.5 out of 5

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw counters with the idea that Fast X is exactly the kind of culminating chapter that diehard fans of the franchise will enjoy – even if they are the only ones who will:

If you like #FastAndFurious movies then #FAST10 will be your Avengers: Infinity War. A great villain makes all the difference. The franchise is so entrenched in what it is it's become critic-proof. #FastAndFurious is a victory lap for the mindless joy of these flicks.

You can read the story synopsis for Fast X below – the film will be in theaters on Friday: