Fast X is the beginning of the end for The Fast Saga, so fans should've expected that not everyone in "The Family" would make it out alive.

This time around, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team of vehicular anti-heroes are (once again) being targeted by a ruthless and cunning enemy with a blood debut to settle: Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), son of Fast Five's Brazilian crime lord (Hernan Reyes). Dante is a true sociopath who has spent time lurking in the shadows watching Dom and his family, waiting on the day he can make them all suffer worse than death. And, in Fast X, Dante certainly makes good on that promise.

Who Dies In Fast X?

(Photo: WWE/Universal Pictures)

(MAJOR SPOILERS) As it turns out, there are a lot of near-death encounters between Dante and the Fast & Furious team (plus some new allies) – and there are major implied deaths that occur offscreen, which we don't buy for a second (more on that below). However, there is one major character death that does seem certain: Jakob Toretto (John Cena).

Early on in Fast X, Dom gets word to his brother Jakob that Dante is possibly targeting Dom's son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). Dom tasks Jakob with retrieving Little Brian and protecting him – which Jakob does admirably for most of the movie.

In the final act of Fast X, Dante gets hold of the God's Eye system and uses it to track Jakob and Little Brian down. The safe house where Dom and Jakob are set to meet gets compromised, and Dante ambushes the location with a fleet of vehicles. Jakob takes off in his own custom weaponized muscle car, loaded with two massive canons firing explosive shells. Dom joins in the car chase/fight, and together the Toretto brothers get ahead of Dante. But when Little Brian heroically (foolishly?) hops out of Jakob's car to manually re-load the canon guns, Dante gets the opening needed to grab the boy and speed off.

With Dante's men blocking their way, Dom and Jakob can't catch up to the villain and save Little Brian. Jakob decides to make the ultimate sacrifice: he flips his car upside-down into the vehicles of Dante's men, annihilating them in a massive explosion when his artillery ignites. The Kamikaze move works, as Dom catches Dante and rescues Little Brian (at least for the moment.

Did The Fast Family Really Die At The End of Fast X?

Dom and Little Brian find out Dante has had the upper hand all along, when a traitor on the team is revealed. Aimes (Alan Ritchson) The Toretto Family's new CIA liaison was Dante's partner: the extraction Aimes had planned for Dom and Little Brian instead turns out to be the final ambush, and Aimes shoots down the plane carrying the Fast Family (Tej, Roman, Ramsey) as they are flying in assist Dom.

We see the plane go down over the hills and hear it explode – but never do we see the characters onboard actually die. This is the Fast and the Furious series, so death (no matter how seemingly obvious) can never be fully trusted. Jakob may be gone for real (may) but not for the rest of the family almost certainly made it off that plane.

