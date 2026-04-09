Finalists For Major Superman Sequel Hero Revealed After James Gunn Debunks Casting Rumors

Superman director James Gunn has been busy today, as he debunked a list of reported finalists for a new role in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Gunn would debunk a report that stated Ella Purnell and Marisa Abela had tested for the role, though he didn’t explicitly say that Adria Arjona hadn’t tested for it, as her name was also included. Now, a new list of finalists for the role has emerged, and this is one that, to this point, Gunn hasn’t addressed as false.

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The new report comes from THR, who state that Arjona, Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler, and Grace Van Patten are the four finalists for the role of Maxima in Man of Tomorrow. The report states that all four tested for the role this week in Atlanta, which is also where Gunn is getting set up for the film’s production.

One of These Four Finalists Is Likely Bringing Maxima To Life on the Big Screen

Image courtesy of DC Comics

As long as Gunn doesn’t shoot this list down like the last one, we could very well be looking at one of these four getting the role in the anticipated Superman sequel. All four are talented, though it is worth noting that Arjona was featured on both lists, so perhaps she could be a frontrunner for the role.

As for the character they would be playing, Maxima was created by comics legends Roger Stern and George Perez, and the character made her debut in Action Comics #645 in 1989. Maxima is the queen of the planet Almerac, and when she arrives on Earth and meets Superman, she decides that he is the only one worthy to be her partner. She continues to pursue him, much to Superman’s chagrin, and at times she’s been an ally and an adversary to Superman.

Maxima was actually a member of the Justice League during the Death of Superman storyline, and was one of the heroes who tried to stop Doomsday’s onslaught before he made his way to Metropolis. It makes sense that she would be a character in the mix if the storyline is going more cosmic in nature, which the arrival of Brainiac would suggest. Plus, it should make for some entertaining scenes between Clark and Lois.

Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

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