Japanese ‘Aquaman’ Movie Poster Looks Even More Like ‘Finding Nemo’

Not everyone was a fan of the first Aquaman poster, and one of those fans decided to steer it towards Finding Nemo with some bigger colors.

Twitter user @deer_antelope did a side by side comparison of the original poster and the updated version they created, which brightens up the blue significantly and also adds some colorization to Aquaman himself. The biggest difference though is in the coral reef that lines the bottom of the poster, which now has big splashes of orange, red, blue, and purple to liven things up.

The translation reads “The Japan version of AquaMan poster is awful. It was dark and deep in the bottom of the sea, but the coral reefs were added to the shades of ‘ findings Nemo ‘.”

Some were comparing the poster to Pixar’s classic movie anyway, but aside from actually having Nemo in the poster this might be as close as we’ll get…well, unless someone actually just recreates the entire thing in the Pixar animated style, but that’s a lot of work to go through just for a poster.

Aquaman director James Wan is loving all the memes the poster is inspiring, and in a recent interview admits at times it kind of feels like he’s making his own version of Finding Nemo.

“I love it,” Wan said. “The irony is when people ask me ‘How hard is it making this movie? Is there a lot of visual effects?’ I generally always say ‘I feel like I’m making an animated movie. I feel like I’m making Finding Nemo.’ I have no problem with people making a relationship between this and Finding Nemo because that’s one of my favorite movies ever.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king,” the movie’s summary reads.

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.