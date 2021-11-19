Finn Wolfhard Says “Faithful” Ghostbusters 2020 Is a “Beautiful Film”

Finn Wolfhard says Ghostbusters 2020 is a "beautiful film" and a "faithful" sequel to the Ivan Reitman-directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II.

"I'm really excited. It's genuinely a really beautiful film, and I'm really excited for people to see it," Wolfhard told Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet premiere of IT Chapter Two. "It's really faithful."

Wolfhard is joined by Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) and Carrie Coon (Avengers: Endgame), who play a small town family affected by something strange in their neighborhood. Grace's 12-year-old character inspired writer-director Jason Reitman to develop the long-awaited third movie in the franchise launched by father Ivan in 1984.

"I didn't know who she was, or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack and this story began to form. And it formed over many years, actually," Reitman said during Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June. "It started with a girl, and all of a sudden it was a family."

Reitman also said at the event he scared up the perfect cast.

"Finn Wolfhard, what more can I say about Finn Wolfhard than who he already is? He's perfect," Reitman said. "It's very hard for me to articulate right now because I can't tell you anything about what the movie is about. There's ghosts, there's ghostbusting, it's also very scary."

Asked to address the unnamed family's ties to the original Ghostbusters — Bill Murray's Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson's Winston Zeddemore and Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler — Reitman teased, "You don't know their connection, and they don't know their connection yet either."

Producer and franchise co-creator Dan Aykroyd, who is likely reprising his role as paranormal-obsessive Ray Stantz, said the threequel "will connect, better than anything, to the first movie," adding the first and third films will be connected "in a way that hasn't been done before."

Ghostbusters 2020 opens July 10, 2020.