First Lisa Frankenstein Teaser Trailer Released

Focus Features will distribute the film, which is the feature film debut of director Zelda Williams.

Focus Features has released a teaser trailer for Lisa Frankenstein, a new movie from writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams, the daughter of comedy legend Robin Williams. Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a Victorian corpse, only to have him bring her with him on a romantic rampage. The movie stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

Williams, who has worked on TV and in animation, marks Lisa Frankenstein as her feature film debut. Before production started, she was open about the long road to it, which included three other movies that almost got off the ground before falling apart.

"I know Hollywood gets a bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that!" Williams said on social media last year. "But it's also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!"

Here's the movie's official synopsis:

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness... and a few missing body parts along the way.

The project will be directed by Zelda Williams (Teen Wolf, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) in her feature-length directorial debut, with a script written by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Powerpuff), who is also producing the project.

Lisa Frankenstein was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno. Jeffrey Lampert is serving as executive producer. Focus is distributing the new film in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

Lisa Frankenstein is due in theaters on February 9.