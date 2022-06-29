Lisa Frankenstein Adds Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse to '80s-Set Monster Comedy

Focus Features' upcoming horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein has officially found its stars. On Wednesday, the studio announced that Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale, Moonshot) will star in the upcoming feature. The project will be directed by Zelda Williams (Teen Wolf, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) in her feature-length directorial debut, with a script written by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Powerpuff), who is also producing the project. Filming on the project is expected to begin later this summer.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high schooler accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.

Sprouse currently stars as Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale, which will air its upcoming seventh and final season in 2023. Newton, meanwhile, will portray Cassie Lang in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"I still feel like I can't talk about it because I'm not on set and I just don't want to jinx anything until I'm really there, making the movie," Newton said in an interview earlier this year. "But it's a dream come true for me to be part of the MCU, and I'm so honored and so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, 'To be in a Marvel move.' So everybody who knows me knows how much it means to me, and I'm just so excited!"

"So I don't want to say anything because I don't want to get in trouble," Newton continued. "I made a joke that my dad still doesn't officially know. I think he's seen it on my Instagram, but I haven't told him because I don't want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. You know what I mean? Now I can say, 'It's not my fault! I didn't tell him!' I love my parents, but you don't want them to tell anybody anything."

