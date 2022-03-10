Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse’s Moonshot Trailer Released by HBO Max

Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and X-Men: Apocalypse star Lana Condor are teaming up for Moonshot, an upcoming feature from New Line that is set to debut exclusively on HBO Max. Moonshot is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces when one sneaks onboard a space shuttle to the red planet. The trailer for the movie was released today.

“You never know how the stars will align. #Moonshot is streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 31,” HBO Max wrote on Twitter. You can check out the trailer below:

You never know how the stars will align.#Moonshot is streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 31. pic.twitter.com/DJuXPJsDle — Max (@StreamOnMax) March 10, 2022

Condor stars in the movie as Sophie, who is described as a “focused and buttoned-up college student” and “a woman with a plan — or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him.” Based on the trailer, Sprouse’s character has always dreamed of seeing Mars, and sneaks on the spacecraft and enlists Sophie’s help to keep him hidden. Last year, Sprouse joked that he’s “the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with,” calling Condor “timeless,” and expressing that he’s “very excited” to be working on the project.

Moonshot is set to be directed by Wyrm’s Chris Winterbauer, with a screenplay from Max Taxe. Producers will also include Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Mike McGrath and Dana Fox will also executive produce. This film is the second in a four-picture deal between Berlanti/Schechter Films and HBO Max, after the release of the road trip movie Unpregnant last year. In addition to Condor and Sprouse, the movie also features Mason Gooding, Lukas Gage, Zach Braff, Emily Rudd, Michelle Buteau, and Christine Adams.

In addition to X-Men: Apocolypse, Condor is also known for 2019’s Summer Night, Alita: Battle Angel, and Netflix’s To All the Boys trilogy. She is also set to appear in Dave Green’s upcoming live action/animated film Coyote vs Acme, which was written by James Gunn and based on the Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. In addition to Riverdale, Sprouse’s other work includes Five Feet Apart and Adventures in Appletown. Braff, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for directing an episode of Ted Lasso, will also star in the upcoming remake of Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+.

Moonshot hits HBO Max on March 31st.