Lisa Frankenstein: Diablo Cody Horror-Comedy First-Look Tease Released

Focus Features' upcoming horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein is set to star Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse. The film marks the feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams and was written by Juno and Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody, who is also producing the film. Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a Victorian corpse. Today, the first teaser for the movie was released in addition to news of its release date.

"it's giving unliving ⚡️ LISA FRANKENSTEIN only in theaters 2.9.24," the official account for the film shared on social media. You can check out the teaser below:

it's giving unliving ⚡️ LISA FRANKENSTEIN only in theaters 2.9.24.



written by diablo cody & directed by @zeldawilliams. pic.twitter.com/K9slVcEyMz — lisa frankenstein (@lisafrankenfilm) October 13, 2023

What Is Lisa Frankenstein About?

You can read the official description for Lisa Frankenstein here: "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

The film stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

Lisa Frankenstein was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno. Jeffrey Lampert is serving as executive producer. Focus is distributing the new film in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

Diablo Cody Explains Barbie Exit:



Barbie was originally going to star comedian Amy Schumer until she exited the project and a new creative team was brought on. That version was also going to be written by Juno scribe Diablo Cody. During a recent interview with GQ, Cody talked about her own exit from the project and explained why The LEGO Movie was a "roadblock" at the time.

"I think I know why I sh*t the bed," Cody explained. "When I was first hired for this, I don't think the culture had not embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet. If you look up 'Barbie' on TikTok you'll find this wonderful subculture that celebrates the feminine, but in 2014, taking this skinny blonde white doll and making her into a heroine was a tall order."

"That idea of an anti-Barbie made a lot of sense given the feminist rhetoric of 10 years ago," Cody said of her Barbie project that never happened. "I didn't really have the freedom then to write something that was faithful to the iconography; they wanted a girl-boss feminist twist on Barbie, and I couldn't figure it out because that's not what Barbie is." She added, "I heard endless references to The Lego Movie in development, and it created a problem for me because they had done it so well. Any time I came up with something meta, it was too much like what they had done. It was a roadblock for me, but now enough time has passed that they can just cast [The Lego Movie villain] Will Ferrell as the antagonist in a real-life Barbie movie and nobody cares."

Lisa Frankenstein is being released on February 9, 2024.